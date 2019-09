ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora’s upcoming adult night aims to get people “fired up” about science.

The event will feature fire-themed activities like making pinecone fireworks, glass-blowing demonstrations, and the science of flaming gummy bears. Guests will also learn about solar power and much more.

The event is happening Friday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone in attendance must be 18 years or older. For information on tickets, click here.