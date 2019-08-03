Explora hosts ‘Science of Wine’ adult night

ALBUQUERQUE, .N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors 21 and up at Explora are getting a science lesson on their favorite wine.

Right now, Explora and Viva Vino New Mexico Wine are hosting Albuquerque’s first event examining the science of wine. Visitors are not only getting to taste local wines, but they’re also journeyed through the chemistry, structure and composition behind it.

“It’s an interest in our community, so we want to show how to do it safely and the science behind it, and that it’s not just to get a little festive,” Tory Hajny, Explora’s Rental and Adult Programs Coordinator, said.

That event wraps up at 11 p.m. For other adult night events at Explora, click here.