Explora holds ‘Adult Night: Know & Glow’ event

Always On

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
Explora set to host Fall programs_419524

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is kicking off its 2020 Adult Night series with a glowing event.

On Friday, January 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. visitors can learn about bioluminescence, fluorescent minerals and more during “Adult Night: Know & Glow”. The 18 and older event will allow attendees to explore hands-on exhibits in addition to a special fluorescent mineral selection by Mama’s Minerals, live music by Entourage Jazz, interactive experience by Electric Playhouse, a special treat provided by the Abq Biopark Aquarium, and more.

Tickets to “Know & Glow” cost $10 for adults or $7 for adults 65 and older, and students or military members with ID. Tickets are available to purchase online at Explora’s website and will be available at the door.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞