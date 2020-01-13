Explora holds ‘Adult Night: Know & Glow’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is kicking off its 2020 Adult Night series with a glowing event.

On Friday, January 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. visitors can learn about bioluminescence, fluorescent minerals and more during “Adult Night: Know & Glow”. The 18 and older event will allow attendees to explore hands-on exhibits in addition to a special fluorescent mineral selection by Mama’s Minerals, live music by Entourage Jazz, interactive experience by Electric Playhouse, a special treat provided by the Abq Biopark Aquarium, and more.

Tickets to “Know & Glow” cost $10 for adults or $7 for adults 65 and older, and students or military members with ID. Tickets are available to purchase online at Explora’s website and will be available at the door.