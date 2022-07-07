ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric Playhouse has a unique new art exhibit focused on the psychedelic side of things. Lea Anderson is the artist behind the interactive exhibit “Microdose.” Anderson drew and created each piece by hand.

It was photographed and transformed into interactive art through technology. Each drawing focuses on colorful patterns and is inspired by everything from fungi to ocean life. “I want my work to feel like it has lifelike qualities or could even possibly be alive. So, for it to be moving, melting and transforming, and growing, it’s kind of like the work itself has come alive all around me,” said Anderson.

There will be drinks inspired by the artwork and the show opens Friday at 6 p.m.