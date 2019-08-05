El Paso Community Foundation accepting donations to assist shooting victims

The El Paso Community Foundation is one of two official funds set up by the City of El Paso to assist victims of Saturday’s mass shooting that left 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.
If you would like to donate, visit EPCF by CLICKING HERE.
by: KRQE MediaPosted: / Updated:
The El Paso Community Foundation is one of two official funds set up by the City of El Paso to assist victims of Saturday’s mass shooting that left 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.
If you would like to donate, visit EPCF by CLICKING HERE.