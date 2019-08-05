El Paso Community Foundation accepting donations to assist shooting victims

EL PASO, TEXAS – AUGUST 04: A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. At least 26 people were wounded. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The El Paso Community Foundation is one of two official funds set up by the City of El Paso to assist victims of Saturday’s mass shooting that left 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.

If you would like to donate, visit EPCF by CLICKING HERE.