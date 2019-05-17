Edgewood horse ranch hosts adoption event

You can give a horse its forever home this weekend through a special event.

The New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circles Ranch in Edgewood is competing with 175 horse rescues across the country through an adopt-a-thon. Twenty competing horses will be available for adoption.

“We’re very hopefull that many of the horses or all the horses that participate in Saturday’s event will find their forever homes,” said Mary Ann Shinnick.

Winners will have a chance at $150,000 in grants through the ASPCA “Help A Horse Home” challenge. The nonprofit helps horses that are often abused, neglected or abandoned.

The event is Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stanley Cyclone Center Arena in Edgewood.

