Early voting ends in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday marked the last day to cast an early vote for two contentious city council elections.

Early voters cast their ballots in two district city council elections. Incumbent Isaac Benton is up against Zackary Quintero in the central Albuquerque’s district, and Brook Bassan and Ane Romero are running for a vacant seat in the northeast heights’ district four.

Voters who talked to News 13 were happy to do their civic duty. “Excited today to vote for the runoff, I’m glad we’re finally almost there,” said Robert Blanquera-Nelson. “It’s exciting just to get out and to vote and to actually participate. I actually naturalized about three years ago, so this is a great, great privilege for me.”

If you missed the early voting, you can still get out to the polls on election day on Tuesday. For more information, click here.