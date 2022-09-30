DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Durango will celebrate one of its favorite pastimes in October. The city is organizing a series of events as part of its first-ever “Spoketober.” They will host some big names in the sport on Monday and a bike donation event next weekend.

Durango will then host the USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike Championships on Oct. 13-16.

Spoketober Events:

Durango Cycling Legends Meet & Greet | October 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 949 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301

Star Wars Party Train to Brown’s Ridge Jump Jam | October 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1565 E. 2nd Ave., Durango, CO 81301

Share the Love Cycle | October 7-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1250 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

Group “Fun” Ride from Fort Lewis College to Buckley Park | October 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

