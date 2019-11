DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – All aboard the Polar Express! The theatrical train ride is back for the holiday season on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Guage Railroad.

The experience is based on the award-winning book-turned-movie about a child’s journey to the North Pole. The event kicks off Friday, Nov. 15, with dates through Thursday, Jan. 2.

