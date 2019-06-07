Duke City Comic Con heads to Albuquerque Convention Center

Put on your cape! The Duke City Comic Con is here. Artists, actors, pro-wrestlers, and plenty of costumed comic book enthusiasts are coming together at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

While it’s a smaller event than January’s Albuquerque Comic Con, organizers say it’s packed with big fun.

“This looks like our new home. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to find another space that can tolerate our kind of fan base so we’re pretty excited about it,” said promoter Jim Burleson.

Organizers say it’s a big boost for local vendors, and a way to bring some positive attention to the city. The event runs from Friday until Sunday.

