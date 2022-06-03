NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau has lifted advisories for several water systems in Mora and San Miguel Counties affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire.

Advisories have been lifted for:

Mike Mateo Elementary School, San Miguel County

Ledoux MDWCA, Mora County

Mora MDWCA, Mora County

South Holman MDWCA, Mora County

Upper Holman MDWCA, Mora County

San Antonio de Cleveland, Mora County

North Cleveland, Mora County

Guadalupita MDWCA, Mora County

Mora Inn & RV, Mora County

Several water systems remain on a precautionary drinking water advisory which include:

Pendaries MDWCA, San Miguel County

Pendaries RV Resort, San Miguel County

Camp Blue Haven, San Miguel County

El Porvenir Christian Camp, San Miguel County

Buena Vista MDWCA, Mora County

Agua Nega MDWCA, Mora County

Agua Pura MDWCA, Mora County

Water from systems under precautionary advisories can be used for other activities such as washing clothes and dishes, showering, and general non-drinking uses. Use caution when bathing infants and young children. Those who are immunocompromised/immunosuppressed, or have open cuts, wounds, or sores should not use the water to bathe until told the water is safe.