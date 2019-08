ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (KRQE) – Head to Civic Plaza this weekend for food, music, and family fun. Downtown Summerfest is happening Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

There will be entertainment throughout the evening on two stages, with blues band “Tommy and the Painkillers” headlining, and of course lots of local food, brews, and handcrafted goods.

Free parking will be available in the parking garage under the Plaza. There will also be a free bike valet.