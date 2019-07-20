Dona Ana Sheriff seeks public input on cannabis legalization

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – As the governor launches efforts to legalize marijuana in New Mexico, one county is holding a series of meetings to get the public’s opinion.
Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart is part of a 20 member group tasked with making recommendations on the legalization of marijuana. The governor expects those recommendations to be part of cannabis legislation that will be introduced next legislative session.
The scheduled meetings are as follows and will take place at various Doña Ana County Community Resource Centers (CRC):
|Organ CRC
|5880 Second Street
|Monday, July 22 at 9 a.m.
|Doña Ana CRC
|5745 Ledesma Drive
|Thursday, July 25 at 12 p.m.
|Vado/Del Cerro CRC
|180 La Fe Avenue
|Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m.
|Delores Wright CRC
|400 E. Lisa Drive
|Thursday, Aug. 1 at 12:30 p.m.
|Hatch Community Center
|837 Highway 187
|Monday, Aug. 5 at 1:30 p.m.
|Radium Springs CRC
|12060 Lindbeck Road
|Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 11:30 a.m.
|Butterfield CRC
|9350 Berry Patch Lane
|Monday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.