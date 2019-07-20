Dona Ana Sheriff seeks public input on cannabis legalization

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – As the governor launches efforts to legalize marijuana in New Mexico, one county is holding a series of meetings to get the public’s opinion.

Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart is part of a 20 member group tasked with making recommendations on the legalization of marijuana. The governor expects those recommendations to be part of cannabis legislation that will be introduced next legislative session.

The scheduled meetings are as follows and will take place at various Doña Ana County Community Resource Centers (CRC):