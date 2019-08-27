Dog with arrow in nasal cavity set to undergo surgery

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A dog needs help getting a life-saving surgery after being struck by an arrow.

The La Plata County Humane Society received “Champ” the dog last month from another shelter. They thought he was dealing with kennel cough, but when they took him to a local vet for x-rays, they found Champ had an arrow lodged in his nasal cavity and skull.

He’s now scheduled to have a surgery costing about $5,000 later this week, but the Humane Society is asking for donations to help with the cost. To donate, click here.