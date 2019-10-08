Dion’s Recipe Contest Winners Announced

Spicy Honey Drizzle Jalapeno Popper Pizza Rolls (Photo courtesy: Dion’s)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can now taste new twists on some Dion’s favorites.

The locally-owned pizza chain announced the winners of its 2019 recipe contest. Contestants took one Dion’s ingredient to create a brand new dish.

The judge picked Spicy Honey Drizzle Jalapeno Popper Pizza Rolls, made by Brian Castillo as the best recipe out of the Albuquerque area. Cheyenne Burton also had the best employee-developed dish with her Lemonade Braids.

Dion’s compiled all the winners and finalists into a cookbook as well. To check it out, click here.

