ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes and Dion’s are once again teaming up to keep children in New Mexico reading during the spring and summer breaks.

The Club Read Program encourages kids Pre-K through 5th Grade to read in exchange for prizes. Four grand prize winners will be chosen for the grand prize which includes four suite-level tickets to a home game.

The child will also get a chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.