Department of Aging and Long-term Services provides aid for our most-vulnerable citizens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As our state continues to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Aging and Long-term Services Department is providing resources for seniors as well as disabled adults in our community.
Services include grocery and meal deliveries to low-income seniors and disabled adults across the state, virtual communications services by way of tablets for nursing facility residents, and Ombudsman services for residents. Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez says they’re always looking for volunteers. “…Not only for people who want to get a meal or a box of food to a senior but also to pack the boxes because right now, we have created over 4,000 boxes and this week, we will probably create probably another 4 or 5,000 boxes to get out to seniors and adults with disabilities,” Hotrum-Lopez said.
Those who want to volunteer can do so on the department’s website. You can also contact their offices at 1-800-432-2080.
