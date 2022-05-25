NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Vacant properties in seven New Mexico counties will soon go up for auction. If the state is unable to collect delinquent taxes, properties are auctioned off.

Those auction locations include:

Harding County: 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, 35 Pine St., Mosquero

Union County: 10 a.m., Wednesday June 8, 200 Court St., Clayton

Quay County, 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, 300 South 3rd St., Tucumcari

Lea County, 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, 100 North Main Ave. Suite 3, Lovington

Eddy County, 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 101 West Greene St., Carlsbad

Guadalupe County, 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 1448 Historic Route 66, Suite 44, Santa Rosa

Chaves County, 9 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 1 St. Mary’s Place, Roswell

Registration begins in person one hour before the auction starts and ends at auction time. More information, including terms of the action sales is available on the Taxation and Revenue Department’s website. Announcemnts of future auctions will be available there.