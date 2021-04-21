DEA hosting National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Army National Guard, and other partnering agencies, invites the public to the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Army National Guard Armory, 600 Wyoming Blvd. NE in Albuquerque and at various locations around the state. DEA Public Information Officer Carlos Briano discusses the event and why it’s so important, especially in New Mexico.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for people to get rid of unused or expired prescription drugs in their homes.

The DEA will also collect vape pens or other e-cigarette devices from individual consumers only after the batteries have been removed from the devices. The DEA is not responsible for removing batteries.