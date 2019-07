ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dave and Busters is partnering with New Mexico’s Autism Society and the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network to bring a sensory-friendly event.

Lights will be dimmed and extra noise will be turned down. There will even be a decompression room set up to relax and unwind.

Tickets will be sold for $10. You can experience all the fun on July 30.