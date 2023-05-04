NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A recently formed Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD,) advisory council is holding its first public meeting Thursday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m. The public can register to attend the meeting virtually with this link.

During Thursday’s meeting, the council will introduce its members and outline steps the department is taking in response to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive order. The executive order was issued to bring changes to the department, including creating the committee, which will advise on policy changes.

The executive order says it should include “at least one representative” from service providers, foster care representatives, youth advocacy representatives, layers, behavioral health providers and family member with experience with the CYFD system. Each of the members are expected to serve staggered, three-year terms and will be subject to possible reappointment. To register to attend the meeting virtually follow this link.