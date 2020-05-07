Cuidando Los Niños helps families, local restaurants during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During these uncertain times, it’s important now more than ever to be there for one another.

At Cuidando Los Niños, they want the community to know that they are continuing to collaborate and support families during this time. Jeffrey Hoehn, Executive Director of Cuidando Los Niños says they have recently joined forces with United Way on the new United We Eat: Feeding Families Fund.

“So the way it works, is people make a donation to the fund, and then that money goes to a local non-profit organization like Cuidando, and then we purchase food from a local restaurant in order to feed families in need,” Hoehn says. Cuidando has been working with local restaurants such as Weck’s and El Patron to bring food to families. More information on how you can get involved is on Cuidando Los Niño’s Facebook page or their website.

