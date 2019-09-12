Crime Stoppers searching for repeat offender and information on a homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s safe to say the majority of us want to live in a community that’s safe and free of crime.

Albuquerque Crime Stoppers wants that also. They work with the Albuquerque Police Department in an effort to clean up our streets, one tip at a time. Crime Stoppers liaison Sonya Marquez came by to give an update on some unsolved crimes. They work with Valencia, Torrance, Sandoval, as well as Bernalillo county to solve crimes throughout the state.

Ubaldo Terrazas, 26, has four active warrants. Three felonies and one misdemeanor. His warrants range from battery on a household member to residential burglary, as well as resisting and evading arrest. Law enforcement believes Terrazas frequents the Vista Del Rey Mobile Home Park at 4500 Blake SW.

Crime Stoppers is also looking for information on a homicide from 2018 involving an 18-year-old woman. Surveillance video shows two men pulling up in a 2013 black Ford Taurus. The men remove the woman with injuries from the backseat and take her into a hospital. Police are trying to locate the driver of the vehicle. The car is registered to Enrique Herrera.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.