Crime Stoppers needs information on gas station shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police do everything they can to keep our streets safe and clean, but they can always use help.

That’s where Crime Stoppers comes into play. They work to get wanted criminals off the streets, one tip at a time. This week, they are looking for information on a shooting that happened at a west side gas station.

On May 30, 2019, officers were dispatched to the Speedway Gas Station at Coors and Iliff in reference to a shooting. An employee heard a gunshot and observed a Black Chevy Impala possibly leaving a high rate of speed. Two males and one female occupied the vehicle.

If you have any information on this or if you’d like to see what other cases Crime Stoppers are working on, you can call them at (505) 843-STOP or visit their website here.