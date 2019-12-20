Creativity shines at annual Gingerbread Enchantment contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Judging started Wednesday for the ninth annual Gingerbread Enchantment contest.

Santa kicking back in his yard, the day after Christmas, elves making a mess in Santa’s bakeshop, and a living room that is really the secret entrance into the North Pole. That’s what the creators of these gingerbread houses envisioned the North Pole to look like.

“Nobody has been to the North Pole that I know of, but to really kind of think about what might be up there and the imagination is awesome,” judge Steve Renfro said.

It is the ninth year that Gingerbread Enchantment has hosted the contest to help raise money for Meals on Wheels. With 35 entries, there is no shortage of creativity or frosting.

“It has to be 100% edible except for what it sits on,” Gingerbread Enchantment chair Linda Lyle said. “We ask that at least 75% percent of it is built out of gingerbread.”

Each of the structures is judged on creativity, use of candy, and how well the title of the structure matches the design.

All of the proceeds raised from the entries and the auction at the end of the week goes to Meals on Wheels, so that they can provide meals for people throughout the year.

The auction is on Friday, December 20 at the Sid Cutter Pavilion. If you’re unable to make it in person, you can place your bids online. To register, text the word GINGERBREAD to 52182.