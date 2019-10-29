‘Convoy of Hope’ plans to give away $1 million in goods and services Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An event happening in downtown Albuquerque aims to ease the burden on local families struggling to make ends meet.

The national nonprofit, Convoy of Hope, is partnering with local organizations and businesses to offer free groceries, haircuts, employment help and more. They’re expecting to give away more than $1 million worth of goods and services this Saturday at the Convention Center, starting at 10 a.m.

The event is open to anyone. They’re also looking for volunteers to help out. To learn more, click here.