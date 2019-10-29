‘Convoy of Hope’ plans to give away $1 million in goods and services Saturday

Always On

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An event happening in downtown Albuquerque aims to ease the burden on local families struggling to make ends meet.

The national nonprofit, Convoy of Hope, is partnering with local organizations and businesses to offer free groceries, haircuts, employment help and more. They’re expecting to give away more than $1 million worth of goods and services this Saturday at the Convention Center, starting at 10 a.m.

The event is open to anyone. They’re also looking for volunteers to help out. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss