ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Veterans and motorcycle clubs came out to the Fairview Cemetery Friday to commemorate an important, but often overlooked, part of American history. After the Civil War, Congress created regiments of black soldiers who became known as Buffalo Soldiers. These regiments served as law enforcement, Pony Express riders, and the first forest rangers.

Several Buffalo Soldiers lived around New Mexico through the years. “There are Buffalo Soldiers buried all over New Mexico. From the Santa Fe National Cemetery to the cemetery at Ft. Baird. At the Fairview Cemetery, we’ve identified the remains of over 13 buffalo soldiers here. Quite often, after they removed themselves from the military, they settled in nearby communities,” said Demetrius Brandon, Vice President of the New Mexico Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.

