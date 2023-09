ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comedy enthusiasts from across the region are coming to Albuquerque, hoping to produce plenty of spit takes. The Albuquerque Funny Fiesta started Thursday with an open mic downtown and will run through the weekend to celebrate humor, entertainment, and artistic expression.

Funny Fiesta will feature over 50 local performers and out-of-town comedians. Events will be spread out through multiple venues. For a full list of events, visit Albuquerque Funny Fiesta’s website.