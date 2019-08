(KRQE)- A man from Espanola is being featured in CNN’s Hero series.

Roger Montoya is the founder of Moving Arts, a community center for kids and teens in Espanola. The center provides classes for those who may not have the support they need.

“Northern New Mexico is a wonderful place but families are suffering from cyclical poverty. So many have been shattered by the opioid crisis,” said Montoya.

Montoya helps young people find a different path and positivity through self expression.