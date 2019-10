ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone is talking about Balloon Fiesta, but another fiesta is coming to town Friday.

BlockFiesta is a one-day conference that will teach the public about blockchain technology. That’s the same technology that spawned bitcoin.

At BlockFiesta, you’ll be able to learn how to incorporate the technology into your everyday life. It will be held at CNM’s main campus Friday.

You can register online or in person. For more information, click here.