The city of Albuquerque is turning to “abuela” to keep you informed about ground-level ozone.

The Air Quality Department says you’ll be hearing from “Abuela Burque” in the coming months.

Just like you can trust your abuela for how to make the perfect biscochito, the city says you can trust her for simple tips on how to make air cleaner and healthier too.

It’s still unclear how or where you’ll see “Abuela Burque,” but for more information, click here.