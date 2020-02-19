Live Now
City of Albuquerque offering summer jobs at pools

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s never too early to start looking for summer jobs. The city of Albuquerque is now hiring lifeguards, aquatics aides and head lifeguards for its pools.

Pay starts at $9.35 an hour. If you’re a college student looking for a unique opportunity, U.S. Sen. Tom Udall is looking for a college student to become an intern at his Washington, D.C. office.

It is a full-time position and the deadline to apply is March 15. For more information about summer jobs in the city, click here.

