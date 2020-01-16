City of Albuquerque seeks applicants for youth advisory council

Mayor Tim Keller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is looking for teens to join the mayor’s youth advisory council.

Members of the council serve as liaisons to other organizations and promote programs that prevent youth crime. They will also work on developing and implementing an annual public service project.

The council meets the first Thursday of every month at City Hall.
Interested teens should contact Megan Holcomb at mholcomb@cabq.gov to apply.

Applicants should be between the ages of 14 and 18 years old and reside within Albuquerque city limits. In addition to completing an online application, submitting a resume, and passing a background check, applicants are required to submit a one-page essay describing why they should be selected for the advisory council. The essay will need to be signed by a parent or guardian to indicate their support for the application.

