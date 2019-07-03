City of Albuquerque pools to offer summer evening hours

Always On

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

City of Albuquerque pools to offer summer evening hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is expanding hours for its pools for the rest of the summer. The city says pools will remain open until 8 p.m. throughout the rest of the summer.

Each pool will have a unique weekly schedule for when it will offer evening swim times, and this will apply to nine of the city’s 12 pools.

The following pools will now have evening open swim sessions: Eisenhower, Los Altos, Montgomery, Rio Grande, Sandia, Sierra Vista, Sunport, Valley, and Wilson.

The extended open swim sessions will run until 8:00 p.m. at most pools. To accommodate existing programming, each pool will have a unique weekly schedule for when it will offer evening swim times. Residents are encouraged to visit www.cabq.gov/pools for daily schedules

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss