City of Albuquerque offering free swim passes for kids

The City of Albuquerque is encouraging families to “ditch the ditches” by giving away free swim passes for kids under 17. It’s a move by the city to help keep kids safe this summer.

The city hopes the promotion will provide a safe option to swimming or playing in ditches and arroyos. Passes will be available at the West Mesa Aquatic Center beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. through Memorial Day weekend.

“Even though it’s dry, a flash flood could occur at any time, and you could be swept away,” said Josh Herbert, Director of Aquatics.

The locations to pick up free passes are the Albuquerque Fire Department, the Albuquerque Police Area Commands, Bernalillo County Fire, and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.