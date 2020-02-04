City of Albuquerque hosts free tax help

This Aug. 21, 2014 file photo shows health care tax forms 8962, 1095-A, and 8965, in Washington. Being uninsured in America will cost you more in 2015. In 2015, all taxpayers have to report to the Internal Revenue Service for the first time whether or not they had health insurance the previous year. Most will […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are feeling anxious over tax season, the city is coming to the rescue. The AARP Foundation is offering free tax-prep help to anyone who wants it at community centers and other sites around the city.

Low-income seniors can also get help from “Tax Help New Mexico” and the United Way at the John Marshall Health and Social Service Center near Cesar Chavez and I-25.

AARP Foundation will provide its services to anyone at no cost and with an appointment at:

Alamosa Community Center (6900 Gonzales Road SW, Meeting Room A)

Taylor Ranch Community Center (4900 Kachina Street NW)

New Mexico Veterans Memorial (1100 Louisiana Boulevard SE)

North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center (7521 Carmel Avenue NE)

South Valley Public Library (3904 Isleta Boulevard SW)

Los Volcanes Senior Center (6500 Los Volcanes Road NW)

North Valley Senior Center (3825 4 th Street NW)

Street NW) AARP Information Center (1930 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE, Suite J)

Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center (501 Elizabeth Street SE)

Bear Canyon Senior Center (4645 Pitt Street NE)

Palo Duro Senior Center (5221 Palo Duro Avenue NE)

For complete details and to create an appointment on the AARP Foundation’s tax preparation please visit: http://www.cabq.gov/family/news/get-your-taxes-done-for-free.