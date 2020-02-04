City of Albuquerque hosts free tax help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are feeling anxious over tax season, the city is coming to the rescue. The AARP Foundation is offering free tax-prep help to anyone who wants it at community centers and other sites around the city.
Low-income seniors can also get help from “Tax Help New Mexico” and the United Way at the John Marshall Health and Social Service Center near Cesar Chavez and I-25.
AARP Foundation will provide its services to anyone at no cost and with an appointment at:
- Alamosa Community Center (6900 Gonzales Road SW, Meeting Room A)
- Taylor Ranch Community Center (4900 Kachina Street NW)
- New Mexico Veterans Memorial (1100 Louisiana Boulevard SE)
- North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center (7521 Carmel Avenue NE)
- South Valley Public Library (3904 Isleta Boulevard SW)
- Los Volcanes Senior Center (6500 Los Volcanes Road NW)
- North Valley Senior Center (3825 4th Street NW)
- AARP Information Center (1930 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE, Suite J)
- Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center (501 Elizabeth Street SE)
- Bear Canyon Senior Center (4645 Pitt Street NE)
- Palo Duro Senior Center (5221 Palo Duro Avenue NE)
For complete details and to create an appointment on the AARP Foundation’s tax preparation please visit: http://www.cabq.gov/family/news/get-your-taxes-done-for-free.