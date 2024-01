ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is holding a contest for the best nature haikus and the deadline ends soon. The Parks and Rec Department announced they will be accepting haikus for their annual Poets’ Picnic at the Open Space Visitor Center.

The theme of the poem should be related to nature, the seasons, or animals. The submission deadline ends on January 31 and the picnic will take place in May. For more information on how to submit your poem, click this link.