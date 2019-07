ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is encouraging parents to sign up to their kids for free fall programs.

Registration for before and after school programs begins Monday, and swimming lesson registration opens August 1. The city is also hosting school supply drives at all 22 community centers across the metro.

