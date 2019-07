ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “plogging” trend is coming to Albuquerque.

In an effort to clean up the Bosque Trail, the city is introducing the first annual “Junk Jog.” It’s a four-mile event where people will pick up trash while exercising.

Participants will receive a plastic bag, gloves, a litter grabber, and a t-shirt. At the end, each bag will be weighed and prizes will be given out to the bags with the most litter.

The plogging fun kicks off Sep. 21.