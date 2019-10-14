City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Dept. offers free pet microchipping

In an effort to prevent pets from getting lost and to help lost animals get back to their owners, the City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is offering free microchipping every month to residents while supplies last.

This initiative helped microchip 657 pets for free in September and gets pets back to their owners as soon as possible. It is essential to make sure the details linked to your pet’s microchip remain up-to-date to ensure your pet is successfully identified.

Animal Welfare shelters provide year-round service to check on a pet’s microchip. This free service will be available from October 15 through October 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eastside and Westside Shelter.

No appointment is needed. In order to microchip a pet, you must be at least 18-years-old and have a valid driver’s license. The microchip will be registered to the ID holder.

Marketing Manager Desiree Cawley brought in Ginger, a white and brown brindle American Pit Bull mix who is available for adoption. She is available at the Eastside location and her ID number is A1585317.