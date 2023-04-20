ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city nature challenge is returning to Albuquerque from April 28 through May 1. People in Bernalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia counties are asked to explore nature and share their observations. This year’s challenge is being held in partnership with the Sandia Mountain Natural History Center, ABQ Backyard Refuge program, and other local partners.

Those interested in participating will need to set up an account on iNaturalist.org or download the app. After that, upload pictures of wild animals and their signs like tracks or scat. The challenge is also asking for plant and fungi pictures.

The challenge is part of a worldwide effort to find and document nature in and around cities. This is the 8th year the event had been held with more than 485 cities in 46 countries participating.

To learn more about the program visit City Nature Challenge’s website. For local events, visit City Nature Challenge ABQ’s website.