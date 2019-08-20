Christus Health Plan dropped from state’s health insurance exchange

Hundreds of New Mexicans are about to lose their health plane.

Christus Health Plan failed to submit paperwork providing its compliance with state and federal consumer protection laws. That caused it to be dropped from the state’s health insurance exchange.

About 1,100 patients are affected.

Individuals who need to select new coverage can shop for a plan or find enrollment assistance through New Mexico’s Health Insurance Marketplace, either online at www.bewellnm.com or by calling 1-833-862-3935 toll-free. Open enrollment for individual health insurance coverage in the 2020 plan year runs from November 1 through December 15, 2019.