ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque church is cleaning up Wednesday morning after it was vandalized not once, but three times in a week. Officials with the Metropolitan Community Church near Lomas and Wyoming say they're known for welcoming members of the LGBTQ community and immigrants and wonder if that's what's behind these attacks.

"This is taking away money from much-needed ministries in our church and it's troubling," said Pastor Judith Maynard. "If somebody needs something, I'd rather they just come to the door and ask for help. If they're mad about something, let's talk about it."