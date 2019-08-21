Christopher’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Deep moisture is in place. This will lead to numerous showers & storms this afternoon & evening for New Mexico. A few storms may become severe in NE NM–main hazards are: large hail & damaging winds. Temps will be a touch cooler today due to the increase in cloud cover & storms but will still top out in the 80s & 90s. ABQ has a good shot at afternoon storms.

THURSDAY: Moisture begins to decrease across western & central NM. This will allow afternoon storms chances to be isolated in central NM and the best coverage east of the central mountain chain. Highs will climb into the 80s & 90s.