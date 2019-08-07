Christopher’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Always On

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: This afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will develop once we add in a touch of daytime heating. Brief heavy rain is possible with afternoon storms and isolated flash flooding is a possibility–especially at burn scar sites. Temperatures will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s. The east will be HOT! ABQ & Santa Fe both have the chance for isolated afternoon storms.

THURSDAY: Storms increase in coverage for northern, central & western parts of the state. Highs will stay above average and climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss