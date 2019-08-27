Christopher’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A cold front will knock high temps down several degrees this afternoon and has increased moisture for central & eastern NM. Coolest highs will be across eastern NM where highs will remain in the 70s & 80s. Central & western NM will see highs in the 80s & 90s. A few spot storms possible across the state.

WEDNESDAY: A few morning showers & storms possible for SE NM followed by spot storms for the rest of the state during the afternoon hours. High temps will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s.