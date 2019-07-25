Christopher’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Thunderstorm chances increase this afternoon once we add in a touch of daytime heating. A weak disturbance will move overhead allowing for numerous thunderstorms across central & northern New Mexico. With adequate moisture in place, coupled with slow-moving storms, isolated flash flooding is possible. The greatest flash flood hazard is in the Sangre De Cristos. Temperatures will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s. The ABQ Metro should get back up in the low-90s today with a good chance for afternoon storms.

FRIDAY: Good storm chances continue on Friday for northern & central New Mexico as another disturbance moves overhead. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s. ABQ, yet again, will have a good shot at getting wetting storms.

