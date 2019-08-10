Christopher’s Saturday Evening Forecast

SATURDAY EVENING: Storms continuing into the evening hours for parts of New Mexico–best coverage across northern & western parts of the state. Heavy rain, leading to flash flooding, is possible. There is a Flash Flood Watch for western NM through Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Moisture continues to increase on Sunday. Numerous afternoon storms are expected–producing heavy rain & flash flooding. There will be a few morning showers across western NM. The ABQ Metro & Santa Fe have a good shot at afternoon storms with an elevated flash flood threat. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s.