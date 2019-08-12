Christopher’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

MONDAY AFTERNOON: This afternoon will be much drier than the weekend. Only storm chances will remain across the higher terrain of western New Mexico and NE parts of the state–very isolated in nature. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s–a few 100s in far SE NM.

TUESDAY: Moisture continues to decrease on Tuesday and most of NM will remain dry. The exception is eastern NM where a few spot storms are possible. Highs will climb above average into the 70s, 80s & 90s with a couple 100s in the SE. (Tuesday overnight, a small complex of storms may move north to south across far eastern NM!)