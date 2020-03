ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All Bernalillo County residents can now officially be counted as the 2020 Census online portal is open.

Officials are urging all residents to take advantage of this tool. If residents don’t fill out the form online, a paper one will be mailed out.

If that paper form is not returned by May 13, census workers will be going door to door.

